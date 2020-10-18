1/1
Lila C. "Lee" (Hoops) Burrell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila "Lee" C. (Hoops) Burrell, 90, of Manchester, died October 13, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a period of declining health.

She was born in Long Beach, CA on December 23, 1929 to Charles and Evelyn (Rasmussen) Hoops. She lived in Southern California for many years before moving to Manchester 35 years ago.

Along with her husband, she had owned and operated ADM Tool Service in Manchester. While in California she was a radiation specialist in Orange County.

She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Dexter S. Burrell in 2011 and by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Hoops.

She is survived by four children, Lynda Losson of Long Beach, WA, Doris Smith and her husband, Skip, of Westminster, CA, Michael Uraine of Manchester and Karen Steele of Lakewood, CO; a grandson, Corey Steele and his spouse, Arti Karna, of Denver, CO; a great grandson, William Davan Steele; and two nephews, Chuck Hoops and his wife, Jenny and Mark Hoops.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday (10/22) at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. A cemetery committal service is Friday (10/23) at 11:30 a.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
11:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved