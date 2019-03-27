Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LONDONDERRY - Liliane (Fauteux) Gamache, 60, of Londonderry, passed away after a courageous five-year battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig's disease, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack.



For 42 amazing years, she was the beloved wife and soulmate of Richard Gamache. Born on Feb. 12, 1959, in Concord, Vt., she was the daughter of Aldei and Irene (Begin) Fauteux.



She is a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School (1977) and the University of Massachusetts Lowell (1992). She retired in June 2017 from the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security (DOIT) where she was employed for 37 years as a database administrator.



Liliane enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with her family and friends. She had fond memories of spending summers on the farm in Vermont with her grandparents as a child. Later in life she enjoyed the beach, the mountains, sunrises, sunsets and most importantly being a mother and "grammy". Nothing made her smile more than watching her grandchildren smile, play and laugh. She is remembered for her spirit, her smile, her spark, and her kindness. She had a strong belief in kindness and that was how she touched everyone's hearts.



She leaves behind wonderful memories among many family, friends, and colleagues.



In addition to her husband, Richard, family members include two daughters, Jessica (Gamache) Levesque of Holden, Mass., and Melissa (Gamache) Decowski of Litchfield; a son Jason Gamache of Ayer, Mass.; son-in-laws, Gregory Levesque, and John Decoswki; her eight grandchildren, Hailey Sauve, Tyler Sauve, Sophia Decowski, Marion Levesque, Phoebe Levesque, Evan Decowski, Evelyn Gamache, and Vivian Gamache; parents Aldei and Irene (Begin) Fauteux of Ocala, Fla.; a brother, Lionel Fauteux; her sisters Diane (Fauteux) Boulay, Linda (Fauteux) Chagnon, Pauline (Fauteux) Belliveau, and Karen (Fauteux) Skeen; two sister-in-laws, Judith Gamache and Roberta (Gamache) Rozamus; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Many thanks go to the close friends and family members who consistently provided a helping hand during Liliane's battle. The good will of her local community, doctors and therapists at the Mary Hitchcock ALS Clinic Hanover; Mass General Hospital ALS Clinic Boston; the MGH/Harvard and MIT Collaborative Research Center, Charlestown Navy Yard; John Costello at Boston Children's Hospital, Waltham; Ron Hoffman of Compassionate Care ALS of Falmouth, Mass.; and hospice staff were impressive. These individuals provided a foundation of comfort for Liliane as she lived through the mystery of this motor neuron disease with no known cure. To help hasten the cure and care for those diagnosed with ALS, please contribute in Liliane's memory to Compassionate Care ALS at



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, March 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. Interment will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 27, 2019

