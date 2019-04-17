Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MERRIMACK - Lillian A. Chapman, 81, of Merrimack, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bedford.



Born in Providence, R.I., on June 29, 1937, she was daughter of the late Nathanal and Myrtle (Saunders) Fisher. She was raised and educated in East Providence, graduating from East Providence Senior High School in 1956.



Lillian worked many years as a bank manager for Nashua Trust. Before retiring, she worked for International Paper Box Machine Co.



In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her daughter, Wendie Chapman; and six siblings, Ralph, Robert, Harold, Elsie, Marian and Ruth.



Family members include her loving husband of 60 years, Walter Chapman; four children, Deborah Hall and her husband Douglas of Ohio, George Chapman of Merrimack, Sandra Chapman and her husband Gary Tuson of Litchfield, and Christopher Chapman and his wife Christina of Merrimack; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the evening.



A funeral service is planned for Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110.



