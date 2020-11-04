Lillian (Santaniello) "Lila" Bailey, 87 of Windham, NH, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Lila was born in Pawtucket, RI, grew up, was educated in Providence, RI and graduated with her bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College. She was a resident of Windham for the past 53 years.
Lila was a retired kindergarten teacher spending most of her career at Eastman Lane Kindergarten in Nashua NH. After her retirement she spent many years working part time at Taylors Day Care in Windham. She was most proud of her work at the Shepherd's Pantry and received the Volunteer of the year award for her work. She also brought communion to the sick and volunteered her time and talent at Windham Terrace Assisted Living. She was an active member of the Windham Senior Citizens and loved to play dominoes and line dance with her friends. She was a very active member of St. Matthew's Parish in Windham, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active with the Martha and Mary Group. Playing piano was a passion for her and she spent many years as the accompanist for several different choruses in the Windham schools Lila had a strong faith and an incredible love for her family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Lila was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul W. Bailey and her infant sister Marie Rose Santaniello.
She is survived by her children: Anne and her husband Dr. David Roy of Southington, CT, Paul and his wife Ann Bailey of Amherst, NH, Kathy and her husband Dana Boylan of Salem, NH, and Mary Marran of Smithfield, RI. Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Roy, Jenny and her husband Greg Paul, Michael and his wife Hattie Bailey, Ryan and his wife Kelsey Bailey, Steven Bailey and Rebecca Lyons, Melanie and her husband Luke Gendron, Matthew and his wife Abbie Johnson, Daniel and his wife Jillian Marran, Eileen and her husband Ross Edwards, Great Grandchildren: Jack, Piper, Clementine, Milo, Maggie, William, and Elliot.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Team at Amedisys Hospice for their great care and love they had for Lila.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Friday, Nov. 6th from 4-7 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10AM at St. Matthew's Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Cemetery on the Plains, Windham.
If you wish to attend but have concerns about Covid 19 please follow the link below to join the wake and funeral virtually. Otherwise services will be held with Covid precautions in place. Mandatory masks and social distancing.https://djay.com/lilabailey/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherds Food Pantry, 1 Church Rd, Windham, NH.
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com