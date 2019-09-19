MANCHESTER - Lillian D. (Pontbriand) Latour, 84, of Manchester, died peacefully on Sept. 17, 2019, in her home.
Born in Manville, R.I., on Feb. 5, 1935, she was the daughter of Armand and Prudentienne (Guevremont) Pontbriand. She lived many years in Manchester.
Lillian worked as a secretary. She also volunteered at Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center, both in Manchester, for many years.
She enjoyed traveling, having conversations with people and laughing.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Albert A. Latour, in 2015.
Family members include two children, Jeanne L. Latour of Manchester, and Dennis A. Latour of Arkansas; a sister, Irene Lamoureux of Cumberland, R.I.; and nieces and nephews
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. After cremation, burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manville, R.I., at the convenience of the family.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 19, 2019