Lillian "Libby" (Weiner) Koocher
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Lillian 'Libby' (Weiner) Koocher, 97, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home.

Born in Malden, MA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dora (Rubinsky) Weiner. Raised and educated in Massachusetts, Libby worked as an office manager in Boston when World War II began. Along with a group of office workers she entertained at hospitals and Army bases putting on skits, singing, and dancing. The women also received donations for food and beverages, which they served to the soldiers. It was during this time that Libby became pen pals with Henry Koocher through an introduction from her friend, Sara Koocher Feldman. They wrote to each other throughout the war and met in person for the first time when he returned stateside. Their life was full of love and laughter until Henry passed in 2001.

The family moved to Manchester in 1962 and worked side by side at their company, Colony Applicators Distributors, until their retirement. For Libby, there was no greater joy than being a loving wife, mother, Bubby, and Auntie. She took great pride in taking care of her family, knitting for family and friends, and volunteering in the community and at Temple Israel.

Libby is survived by her daughter Deborah (Koocher) Benton; granddaughter, Lara Knowlton; grandsons Dane Benton, and Noah Benton and his wife, Jenna; and great-grandson, Aiden Benton.

ARRANGEMENTS: Services were held privately. To view Libby's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.goodwinfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
