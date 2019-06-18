HOOKSETT - Lillian L. (Jameson) LaFond, 87, of Hooksett, died on June 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Celina (Forcier) Jameson. She was a lifelong Hooksett resident.
She graduated from Concord High School and attended New Hampshire College. Lillian married the love of her life, Rudy, in 1953..
Before retiring, Lillian worked many years in accounting at Weston Environmental Solutions in Concord.
Lillian loved spending time with her family and was the consummate party host. She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, and the outdoors. To know Lillian was a gift, and once she claimed you as one of her special people, you were always on her mind.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Rudolph LaFond.
Family members include her children, Richard LaFond and his wife, Elsa Pombeiro, of Merrimack, Laurel LaFond Manning of Hooksett, and Steven LaFond and his wife, Dawn, of Atkinson; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, June 19, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St., Hooksett. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hooksett.
