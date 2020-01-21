Lillian L. (Lowe) Peabody, 75, died January 15, 2020, two days before her husband Ernest E. (Brother) Peabody. Lillian was born in Berlin, NH on July 21, 1944 to Maude and Glenn Lowe, Jr. and was raised by her grandparents Ernestine and Glenn Lowe, Sr. in Randolph, NH. She graduated from Gorham High School and was an active member St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children: Cyndi Paulin and husband Mark, Ken Peabody and partner Sarah Sember, Chris Peabody and wife Diana, Jennifer Charron and husband Steve; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Lillian and Ernest will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin. Interment will be in the spring in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Friday from 6 to 8 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 21, 2020