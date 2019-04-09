Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Lillian M. (Healy) (Bolton) Chandler, 87, of Manchester, died April 7, 2019, in Hanover Hill Health Care Center after a lengthy period of declining health.



Born in Pawtucket, R.I., on July 2, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Lillian (Couture) Healy. After graduating from Pawtucket West High School, Lillian earned an associate degree in accounting from Bryant College in Providence, R.I. Although growing up in Pawtucket, Lillian lived most of her life in the Manchester and Bedford area.



Lillian worked as a bookkeeper at Lord's Department Store, an auditor with the State of New Hampshire, and as a self-employed public accountant associated with the accounting firm of Robert M. Walsh, CPA. She also volunteered in the Finance Department of the City of Manchester.



Beginning with the 1960 presidential campaign of John F. Kennedy, Lillian involved herself in Democratic politics at the state and national level for many years, including as chair of the Muskie for President campaign in Bedford.



Lillian served as president and auditor of the Bedford Women's Club, co-chair of the Bedford Democratic Party, treasurer of the Manchester League of Women Voters, auditor of the New Hampshire League of Women Voters, member of the Bedford Budget Committee, commodore, director, and treasurer of the Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club, and held many offices in PTA and youth sports organizations. Her other pastimes included enjoying ballroom dancing, singing, skiing, boating, golf, and tennis.



Family members include three children, Steven Bolton and his wife, Kathy, of Nashua, Ralph Bolton and his wife, Breshaun Joyner, of Santa Fe, N.M., and Nancy Bolton and her husband, Thomas Rousseau, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Jason Bolton of Bedford, Daniel Bolton of Nashua, Mary Bolton Killgren and her wife, Ali Killgren, of Peterborough, Patrick Bolton of Nashua, and Jonas Anderson-Joyner of Santa Fe, N.M.; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jaxon and Quinn; and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2019

