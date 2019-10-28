Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian M. Leclerc. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Saint Pius X Church 575 Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Pius X Church 575 Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Lillian M. Leclerc, 85, of Goffstown, NH, died October 22, 2019, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.



Born in Manchester, NH on January 7, 1934, she was the youngest of twelve children of Albert and Aurore (Boisvert) Leclerc.



Miss Leclerc graduated from Moore General School of Nursing, Grasmere, NH as a licensed practical nurse. From 1958 to 1966, she was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Visiting Nurse Association, and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center. She also served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire, Africa, for four years. From 1995 to 1997, Lillian was a coordinator in bringing music, arts and crafts to the Crystal Lake area.



Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church where she volunteered her time and talents with the parish fairs.



Miss Leclerc complied and distributed more than 1,800 brochures regarding Prevention and Safety in Manchester and the surrounding areas. She enjoyed traveling and watching CNN World News.



Family members include her sister, Rita Marchand of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Leclerc; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by ten siblings.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester, NH.



A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.



Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to the repose of Lillian's soul at a Roman Catholic church of one's choice.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.



For more information please visit:







GOFFSTOWN - Lillian M. Leclerc, 85, of Goffstown, NH, died October 22, 2019, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.Born in Manchester, NH on January 7, 1934, she was the youngest of twelve children of Albert and Aurore (Boisvert) Leclerc.Miss Leclerc graduated from Moore General School of Nursing, Grasmere, NH as a licensed practical nurse. From 1958 to 1966, she was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Visiting Nurse Association, and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center. She also served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire, Africa, for four years. From 1995 to 1997, Lillian was a coordinator in bringing music, arts and crafts to the Crystal Lake area.Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church where she volunteered her time and talents with the parish fairs.Miss Leclerc complied and distributed more than 1,800 brochures regarding Prevention and Safety in Manchester and the surrounding areas. She enjoyed traveling and watching CNN World News.Family members include her sister, Rita Marchand of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Leclerc; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by ten siblings.SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester, NH.A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.Memorial donations may be made to the repose of Lillian's soul at a Roman Catholic church of one's choice.The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.For more information please visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close