GOFFSTOWN - Lillian M. Leclerc, 85, of Goffstown, NH, died October 22, 2019, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
Born in Manchester, NH on January 7, 1934, she was the youngest of twelve children of Albert and Aurore (Boisvert) Leclerc.
Miss Leclerc graduated from Moore General School of Nursing, Grasmere, NH as a licensed practical nurse. From 1958 to 1966, she was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Visiting Nurse Association, and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center. She also served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire, Africa, for four years. From 1995 to 1997, Lillian was a coordinator in bringing music, arts and crafts to the Crystal Lake area.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church where she volunteered her time and talents with the parish fairs.
Miss Leclerc complied and distributed more than 1,800 brochures regarding Prevention and Safety in Manchester and the surrounding areas. She enjoyed traveling and watching CNN World News.
Family members include her sister, Rita Marchand of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Leclerc; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by ten siblings.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester, NH.
A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.
Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the repose of Lillian's soul at a Roman Catholic church of one's choice.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2019