Lillian Mae Ashton, 86, passed away at her home on August 16, 2019. Born in Sanford, ME on April 16, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Flora (Mae) Morrill. She shared 28 years of marriage with her late husband, Robert Ashton.
Lillian was raised and educated in Maine, and later moved to East Providence, RI, where she raised her family, and worked at Monet until her retirement. Lillian was a devoted Patriots fan. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and recently great-great grandmother, who cherished time spent with family, moving to New Hampshire in 2004 to be closer to her loved ones.
Lillian leaves behind her daughter, Linda Ashton, and her son Robert Ashton and his wife Emily; her sister, Elaine Johnson; her grandchildren, Richard, Christine, Holley, Michelle and Alison; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by two sisters and one brother.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 2:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2019