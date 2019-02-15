Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lillian Marguerite (Beaudet) Brunelle, 88, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on February 12th, 2019



at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. She was born on July 4th, 1930 to Felix and Germaine (Martel) Brunelle in Manchester NH. Lillian lived in the Manchester area her whole life.



Lillian attended the St. Anthony of Padua School in Manchester, NH and would later enjoy a long employment at Bradlees department store.



Lillian was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Brunelle whose religious name was Sr. Mary Lillian Theresa - a sister of Holy Cross; her brother Roger Brunelle, and sister Madeleine Labore. She is survived by her brother Joseph Brunelle of Bedford, NH; brother Gerry Brunelle of Ottawa Canada and several Nieces and Nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home staff who provided excellent comfort and care for Lillian during her time there.



Lillian will be laid to rest on Friday, February 15tt at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



Donations can be made out to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH in remembrance of Lillian's life.



To view Lillian's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Lillian Marguerite (Beaudet) Brunelle, 88, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on February 12th, 2019at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. She was born on July 4th, 1930 to Felix and Germaine (Martel) Brunelle in Manchester NH. Lillian lived in the Manchester area her whole life.Lillian attended the St. Anthony of Padua School in Manchester, NH and would later enjoy a long employment at Bradlees department store.Lillian was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Brunelle whose religious name was Sr. Mary Lillian Theresa - a sister of Holy Cross; her brother Roger Brunelle, and sister Madeleine Labore. She is survived by her brother Joseph Brunelle of Bedford, NH; brother Gerry Brunelle of Ottawa Canada and several Nieces and Nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home staff who provided excellent comfort and care for Lillian during her time there.Lillian will be laid to rest on Friday, February 15tt at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.Donations can be made out to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH in remembrance of Lillian's life.To view Lillian's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close