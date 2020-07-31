1/1
Lillian (Muir) Smith
1925 - 2020
Lillian J. (Muir) Smith, 95, of Manchester left us to dance in Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Lillian was born in Rye, New York on January 23, 1925, to the late Hugh E. and Catherine (O'Neil) Muir. She was married to Francis Smith of Manchester.

Lillian, or Lillo as her friends and family called her, loved ginger ale, and all flavors of tea. Lillo worked with the Manchester Police Department during the war time, and later for many years at McQuade's Department Store. She was an avid dancer who spent a great portion of her life in Manchester and loved to spend summers with family at Hampton Beach. She cherished the years spent raising her family.

Lillo was preceded in death by her brother Hugh Muir.

She had four children, Ed Smith of Weare, Hugh Smith of Bedford, Margaret Smith of Weare and San Isidro de Grecia, Costa Rica, and Ken Smith of Wilton, NH; three grandchildren, Ashley Morshead, and Sargent Lee Smith of Goffstown, and Petty Officer Second Class Diego Suarez of Virginia Beach.

Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday, August 3rd from 10 am to noon, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel at noon. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Saint Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow or to the NH Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
3
Service
12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
4 entries
July 30, 2020
You will always be in our hearts,mom.
Meg Smith
Daughter
July 30, 2020
I will always remember her as a good friend to my mother. When I think of them, I have a vision of laughing and sharing tea and coffee spontaneously on any given day, I think to get away from us kids. Sorry for your loss but maybe they have resumed these friendly coffee breaks on a higher level..Cheryl Roy LeBlanc
Cheryl LeBlanc
Family Friend
July 29, 2020
The loss of mom is not easy ...Thoughts and prayers to ken and all of the family during these difficult times
Lorraine Saindon Linehan
Classmate
July 29, 2020
Ed and Hugh, I am so sorry to learn of your mom's passing. My Jeannette was a patient with your mom at the Hill-borough County Nursing Home for many years. When I visited her i usually would chat with your mom. She was so small and cute. God bless her. Thinking of you and your family.
Robert Bossie
Friend
