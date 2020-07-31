Lillian J. (Muir) Smith, 95, of Manchester left us to dance in Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Lillian was born in Rye, New York on January 23, 1925, to the late Hugh E. and Catherine (O'Neil) Muir. She was married to Francis Smith of Manchester.
Lillian, or Lillo as her friends and family called her, loved ginger ale, and all flavors of tea. Lillo worked with the Manchester Police Department during the war time, and later for many years at McQuade's Department Store. She was an avid dancer who spent a great portion of her life in Manchester and loved to spend summers with family at Hampton Beach. She cherished the years spent raising her family.
Lillo was preceded in death by her brother Hugh Muir.
She had four children, Ed Smith of Weare, Hugh Smith of Bedford, Margaret Smith of Weare and San Isidro de Grecia, Costa Rica, and Ken Smith of Wilton, NH; three grandchildren, Ashley Morshead, and Sargent Lee Smith of Goffstown, and Petty Officer Second Class Diego Suarez of Virginia Beach.
Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday, August 3rd from 10 am to noon, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel at noon. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Saint Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow
or to the NH Alzheimer's Association
, 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
