1/
Sr. Lillian St. Sauveur
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Lillian St. Sauveur, p.m. (Sr. Colette-Marie), 85, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Manchester died November 4, 2020.

She was born in West Warwick, RI on October 20, 1935 to Ludger and Leda (Bettez) St. Sauveur.

Sr. Lillian earned a bachelor's degree from Rivier University in Nashua. She taught in elementary school in Rhode Island and later retired at St. Joseph Residence in Manchester.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Lionel, Paul and Ronald.

She is mourned by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Lucille St. Sauveur and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved