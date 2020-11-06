Sr. Lillian St. Sauveur, p.m. (Sr. Colette-Marie), 85, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Manchester died November 4, 2020.
She was born in West Warwick, RI on October 20, 1935 to Ludger and Leda (Bettez) St. Sauveur.
Sr. Lillian earned a bachelor's degree from Rivier University in Nashua. She taught in elementary school in Rhode Island and later retired at St. Joseph Residence in Manchester.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Lionel, Paul and Ronald.
She is mourned by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Lucille St. Sauveur and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.
