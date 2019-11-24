Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Gelinas passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, after a period of declining health at the age of 94.



She was born on July 3, 1925, the daughter of Joseph Adams and Marie (St. Pierre) Adams.



Lillian was educated in the Manchester school system.



On June 5, 1948 Lillian married the love of her life, Norman Gelinas, with whom she enjoyed more than 71 years of marriage. In May 1954, they purchased their first home together in Bedford, N.H., where they lived for the next 65 years. Together they raised two sons, Mike and Tom.



Mom worked several jobs, including in the historic Pandora Mill in Manchester during her early career and at Catholic Medical Center until her retirement where she met her very close friend Rachel Linehan.



Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She created great memories with family on vacations at Hampton Beach. She especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.



Lillian was predeceased by her sisters, Rollande Baribeau, Janet (LeBlanc) Soucy, Yvonne Gelinas, and Rita Poliquin; and by her brothers Robert Adams, and Roger Adams.



She is survived by her husband, Norman Gelinas; her son Michael Gelinas and his wife Susan, her son Thomas Gelinas and his wife Nancee; and by her grandchildren Christopher Gelinas and Rebecca Gonzalez, Timothy Gelinas and his wife Tiffany, Nicholas Gelinas, Jenifer Groenke and her husband Joshua, Matthew Gelinas and his wife Hillary; and her great-granddaughter Olivia and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at Villa Crest Nursing Home, the staff at the Fitch Unit 6th floor at Elliot Hospital, the Palliative Care Group at Elliot Hospital; and to special friends Marc and Gisele Moquin and Ardie Vachon for their caring and support.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Committal prayers to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lillian's memory to: NH Chapter, 352 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.



Funeral Home Details

Lambert Funeral Home
Manchester , NH
603-625-6951

