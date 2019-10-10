Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in 1947, she was the only daughter of the late Bruno and Rita Plourde. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.



In 1962, she graduated from St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School. In 1965, she graduated from St. Joseph's High School for Girls, after which she continued her education at Hesser College.



Linda worked for local companies in an office capacity before retiring from Public Service Company of New Hampshire/Eversource after 28 years of service as a credit/collections representative.



Linda's passion in life was her family. She was a caregiver to those that needed her, especially her mother whom she cared for until her death in December of 2013.



She was a caring and giving person with a great personality and sense of humor. She enjoyed the beach, her above ground pool, and loved to entertain, laugh and shop. In addition, Linda was a volunteer at Catholic Medical Center, Future in Site, and the New Horizon Soup Kitchen for many years.



When at gatherings with family, friends and co-workers, she was almost always the only one with a camera, taking pictures of everyone. Those pictures turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as she used them in her many time-consuming scrapbooks that she created and gave to her family and friends as gifts. She was a good listener to anyone that needed a sounding board, and only gave advice when asked. She was always looking out for her family who she was so proud of and adored, especially her grandchildren with whom she had a special closeness, along with her many friends, whom she cherished for so many reasons. Linda was truly an angel in all ways. Her husband was her strength and caregiver for so many years, who without him, she would not have survived her later years.



Family members include her loving husband, Bruce Davis, with whom she shared her life for the past 34 years; her lovely daughter, Kimberly, and husband David Scott Hayden of Virginia; her granddaughter, Alexandra Hayden; her grandson, Patrick Hayden; her brother, Gary Plourde and wife Marilyn of Franklin; her only nephew, Jonathan Plourde; her first husband, Denis Lamy; her stepchildren, Daniel Davis, Pamela (Davis) Levesque and Jason Davis; and cousins and friends.



Anyone who knew Linda will truly miss her and her kindness.



.



SERVICES: Services are planned for Monday, Oct. 14, in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a gathering starting at 11 a.m. and a memorial service at noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to her family or for more information, visit



