Linda Chamberlain Bogdahn Beaulieu was born February 28, 1947 in Waltham, Massachusetts. Linda died on December 14, 2019. Linda's family who predeceased her include her mother Francis J Hatch and father Henry J Leblanc, her brothers Donald Hatch and Robert (Whitey) Chamberlain, and her sisters Arlene Barndollar, Audry Fenneran, Barbara Durkin, as well as her loving husband Lester M Beaulieu. Linda leaves behind her loving son Richard Bogdahn as well as her daughters in law Nadine Roy and Sirena Bogdahn. Linda has two wonderful grandchildren Roger Bogdaghn and Samantha Bogdahn. Linda's sister Judy Chamberlain and brother Paul Chamberlain are still with us.Linda has many long time loving friends who she considered family Anna and John Vey, Scott LaChance, and Lisa Marchand. Linda lived the past 35 years in Manchester, NH and very much enjoyed working at the Meetinghouse at Riverfront where she met many wonderful friends and clients. Linda loved playing poker, cribbage, and bingo, drinking her coffee and bird watching, and she just loved spending time with all of her fur babies over the years.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019