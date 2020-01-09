MERRIMACK - Linda D. Ashland, 66, of Merrimack, died Jan. 5, 2020, in the Lahey Clinic, Burlington, Mass., after a brief illness.
Born in Lowell, Mass., on June 6, 1953, she was the daughter of Francis and Katherine (Denny) Aubrey. Raised in Lowell, she was educated in the local school system.
In 1982, she was married to the love of her life, Stephen Ashland, and together they shared 24 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2006.
Linda worked many years as a dental assistant/office manager for Merrimack Smiles in Merrimack.
Her favorite pastimes included art, sewing and crafts. Linda most enjoyed the special times spent with family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand when it was needed.
Linda will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Brian Ashland.
Family members include her sons, Christopher Ashland, Mark Ashland and his wife Bobbielyn, Matthew Ashland and his wife Marcy, and Denny Ashland; her daughter, Isaia Ashland; 14 grandchildren; her two brothers; her three sisters; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 110 Concord St., Nashua. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Westminster, Mass.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 9, 2020