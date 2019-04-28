Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustin Church 383 Beech St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. (Spears) Leighton, 68, of Manchester, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on April 24, 2019.



She was born in Manchester on December 16, 1950, the daughter of Wallace and Pauline (St. Pierre) Spears, Sr. Linda had been employed by St. Anne St. Augustin Church as a preschool teacher. She was very active with the American Legion Women's' Auxiliary where she held various local and district-level positions. She was a parishioner of St. Augustin Church where she taught religious education for many years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, going to rodeos, and monster truck shows. She was a former staff member of the Muchachos Drum and Bugle Club.



Family members include her husband of 36 years, Vernon Leighton; a son, John Reed and his wife Lynn of Hooksett; two daughters, Michelle Cormier and her husband Paul Jr. of VT, and Christina Pare of Manchester; a step daughter, Michelle Leighton of Manchester; six grandchildren, Sara, Jessica, Paul III, Jillyin, Kayleigh, and Olivia; two brothers, Wallace "Wally" Spears, Jr. and Gary Spears both of Manchester; three sisters, Donna Spears and Tammy Spears both of Manchester, and Jennifer Hubbell of Northfield; and nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by an infant sister, Colleen Spears.



Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Monday from 5 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 in St. Augustin Church. Internment will take place at the NH State Veterans Cemetery. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



