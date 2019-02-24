Linda M. Ackerman, 71, of Manchester, died February 15, 2019 at the Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Claremont, NH on January 3, 1948, she was the daughter of Norman and Pauline (Perry) Buckner. She was educated in the Claremont school system and was a 1966 graduate of Stevens High School. Prior to her retirement in 2012, she had been employed as a staff accountant with Felton Inc. for 30 years.
Linda's love of family and food were felt and enjoyed at every gathering. She especially loved to bake and took great pride every Thanksgiving in making her scrumptious Parker House rolls. She cherished her role as mother, wife, sister and especially as grandmother. Her grandson was her pride and joy and she was blessed to have the opportunity to watch him grow into a wonderful man and a loyal husband.
Her love of music she shared deeply and passionately with her husband as they spent many hours listening to their favorite songs and singing God's praise with their church choir. She was a dedicated member of the Hooksett Congregational Church, devoting her time as church treasurer and making shawls for the church's Prayer Shawl Ministry. She enjoyed needlework, knitting and crocheting and made many beautiful pieces for family and friends to cherish. Above all, Linda will be remembered as a woman with a kind heart and a sweet voice, who loved to laugh, delighted in nature's wonder and beauty and cared very much for the well-being of others.
Family members include her loving husband, Roland Ackerman of Manchester; her daughters, Kerry (Decoteau) Kellogg and husband Richard of Hooksett, Renee (Decoteau) Prescott and husband Robert of Standish, ME; one grandson, Joshua Kellogg and wife Elizabeth; her mother, Pauline Buckner of Goffstown; her sisters, Cynthia Buckner of Claremont, Debra Buckner of Wethersfield, VT, Darlene Buckner of Claremont, Lisa White and husband Steven of Goffstown; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. in the Hooksett Congregational Church, 5 Veterans Drive, Hooksett, NH.
Donations may be made in her memory to Hooksett Congregational Church, 5 Veterans Drive, Hooksett, NH 03106.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019