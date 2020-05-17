Linda, Your time has ended as you fought the good fight. I will never forget our America's Got Talent time alone eating goodies and drinking a cup of tea. I will forever miss you playing cribbage and bones with Sue and I every Wednesday like clockwork and boy you were so good at it. Our favorite place to go it was Cactus Jack's as you just loved their hot wings, burgers and nachos. You gave out so much advice throughout your lifetime and you dedicated watching children with Joey in your home for many many years. You gave them so much love and they all loved you back. I will forever miss watching cartoons and you crying when a cartoon character passed. That always made me laugh and you told me to shut-up and then you would start laughing. I loved going camping with you and Joey and I think my love for nature started in those days with you both. I love playing hearts and spades in your trailer in Londondery and how it was so fun to be there. We all love having spaghetti with joeys Italian sauce and his meatballs. You took over when Joey passed and we would scoff them up till their was none left. Recently you came to my home and we watched your 20th Anniversary movie that I videoed of you and Joe's party at Mom Coffee's old house. You cried through the whole thing and this time I cried with you. You told me if you didn't watch it you wouldn't remember that day at all. I also love how we told you a stripper was coming and you ran in the house. It was a Limo for you to enjoy the rest of that "Special" Day. My big sister I know how much I will miss our days together and I know how you are just adoring heaven right now with Joey. We all miss you but God has safely called you home. I am so happy I had a "Special" Christmas for you just between you and I. I knew your days were limited and grateful I got to have those memories with you. Last but not least. I cannot delete the last message you ever gave to me. You told me you appreciated me very much and loved me. Ditto!

Gail Durant

Sister