Linda M. Fruci, 68, of Manchester, NH passed peacefully on May 3, 2020 with her children by her side.
Mrs. Fruci was born on May 29, 1951, in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Jack and Doris (Coffee) Adams. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Joseph W. Fruci.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net