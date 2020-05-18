Linda M. McKinnon passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester.
She was born on August 27, 1940, in Manchester to Charles and Flora Berry and attended city schools, graduating from St. Joseph High School for Girls. She graduated from Boston University with a Liberal Arts degree in chemistry and a Master of Computer Science Degree. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from Rivier University.
Ms. McKinnon worked as a computer database consultant in financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, banking, and technology industries throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She published several papers in business and professional engineering magazines during her career.
In 1984, Ms. McKinnon was one of 25 members of the NH First Legislative Academy of Science representing library automation. She also served on the NH State Library Advisory Council for several years.
She taught Computer Science courses evenings as a Senior Lecturer in Bachelor and Master Degree programs at Franklin Pierce College, Boston University, and Rivier College. In 1991, she received the Teacher of the Year award in Continuing Education from Franklin Pierce College.
Ms. McKinnon is predeceased by her husband, Archie C. McKinnon, and son, Daniel J. McKinnon.
She is survived by a sister, Irene Fullam, and one sister-in-law, Zoe McKinnon of Goffstown. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to NAMI New Hampshire, 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301, or a charity of your choice.
