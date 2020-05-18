Linda M. (Berry) McKinnon
1940 - 2020
Linda M. McKinnon passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester.

She was born on August 27, 1940, in Manchester to Charles and Flora Berry and attended city schools, graduating from St. Joseph High School for Girls. She graduated from Boston University with a Liberal Arts degree in chemistry and a Master of Computer Science Degree. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from Rivier University.

Ms. McKinnon worked as a computer database consultant in financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, banking, and technology industries throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She published several papers in business and professional engineering magazines during her career.

In 1984, Ms. McKinnon was one of 25 members of the NH First Legislative Academy of Science representing library automation. She also served on the NH State Library Advisory Council for several years.

She taught Computer Science courses evenings as a Senior Lecturer in Bachelor and Master Degree programs at Franklin Pierce College, Boston University, and Rivier College. In 1991, she received the Teacher of the Year award in Continuing Education from Franklin Pierce College.

Ms. McKinnon is predeceased by her husband, Archie C. McKinnon, and son, Daniel J. McKinnon.

She is survived by a sister, Irene Fullam, and one sister-in-law, Zoe McKinnon of Goffstown. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to NAMI New Hampshire, 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301, or a charity of your choice.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
2 entries
May 17, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss... love and prayers...
Jennifer Guillemette
Family Friend
May 17, 2020
I was honored you chose me to be your guardian these past couple of years. You were a force to be reckoned with - strong, determined, genius, loving. May you rest in peace with your family for eternity. Love, Gail
Gail
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
