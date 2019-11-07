MANCHESTER - Linda M. Savage, 70, of Manchester, died Nov. 4, 2019, in her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester on May 14, 1949, she was the daughter of Clifton and Laura (Caron) Lavigne.
She graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.
Before retiring, Linda worked many years in the electronics industry for Insight Technologies. She also worked for a time at Raytheon.
Linda was a nature lover who enjoyed reading, painting and creating crafts. She was a former member of Ladies of St. Anne Sodality.
Family members include her daughter, Donna Savage Rigg and husband Mark of New Ipswich; two sisters, Beatrice Beauchemin and Diane Lavigne, both of Manchester; four grandchildren, Eric Savage of New Ipswich, Jessica Gagnon of Manchester, Olivia and Vincent Rigg, both of New Ipswich; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kaydance, Ruby and Harper Supry, all of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by one sister, Carol Spampinato; and two brothers, Robert and Louis Chase.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Urn burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 7, 2019