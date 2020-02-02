Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Sweeney Post 251 Maple Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Mae (Montminy, Pelletier) Beal, 70, of Hudson, N.H., passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, of complications from lung cancer.



She was born on April 25, 1949, in Manchester, N.H., to the late Charlotte (Philibotte) and Rudolph Montminy. She was raised and educated in Manchester.



Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her three sisters, Carol Montminy, Mary Ann Fillip, and Denise Marcott.



Linda is survived by her loving husband of almost 18 years, Thomas Beal; her three children, Brenda Pelletier, her husband Robert, their children, Dalton and Morgan, of Windham, Daniel Pelletier, his wife Franchesca, their children, Dillan, Aden, and his stepson Adan, of Manchester, Derek Pelletier, his fiance, Jeanine, their children, Alexis and Delanie, of Bow, and her stepdaughter, Jennifer Beal, of Manchester. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Betty Lacerte, Carol Bryant, Donna Lamos, and Rudolph Montminy Jr.



Linda liked the adventure of a vacation, having visited Disney World over a dozen times since 1972, and going on over a dozen cruises. She LOVED spending time with her family. Linda worked over 37 years for Summit Packaging, before retiring on Aug. 2 of last year.



SERVICES: One of Linda's requests was to honor her with a celebration of life, instead of formal services. The celebration will be held on what would have been Linda's 71st birthday. Please join her family on April 25, 2020, between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. at the Sweeney Post, located at 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH 03103.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Hospital, the charity Little Linda Mae supported regularly.



