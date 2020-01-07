DERRY - Linda Mae Bjorkman, 73, of Derry, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
She worked many years for Velcro USA Inc. in Manchester.
Linda loved sitting in the sun reading, the beach, vacations with family and friends at Lake Winnipesaukee, and spending time with her grandsons.
Family members include her two sons, Kirk and his wife Tracy, and Brian and his wife Joni; two grandsons, Brian and Noah; her sister, Loraine Buzderewicz; her nephew and niece, Joseph and Brenda Buzderewicz, and their families.
SERVICES: A private memorial service is planned for the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East 56th St., 8th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10022.
Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 7, 2020