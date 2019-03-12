Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Furphey) Morganson. View Sign

Linda (Furphey) Morganson, 74 of Derry, NH, died peacefully Sunday at the High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill, MA.



She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late John and Janet (Janten) Furphey. She grew up and was educated in Ellington, CT. She later received her bachelor's degree from Catholic University in Washington, DC. She was a resident of Derry for the past 20 years, formerly of Rochester, NY.



Linda was a homemaker and her family meant everything to her. She also enjoyed swimming and singing and was a member of Harmony Inc, a women's barbershop chorus.



She is survived by her husband Charles "Skip" Morganson of Derry, NH, Children: Charles Morganson III and his wife May Lynn Tan of San Francisco, CA, Melissa and her husband Chris Buganski of Haverhill, MA, and Shannon and her husband Eric Johanson IV of Rochester, NH, Brother: John and his wife Jen Furphey of Chester, NJ, Grandchildren: Tai, Shea, Lexi, Mason, and Emmie.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 13th from 9-10:30 AM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Matthew's Church, Windham, NH. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Derry, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Matthew's DR Missions, 2 Searles Rd, Windham, NH.



