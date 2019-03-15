Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda W. Cook. View Sign

HOLLIS - Linda Weir (Crook) Cook, 78, died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in her home.



Born on April 4, 1940, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of John Franklin Crook and Andra Zalanskas Crook. She earned a nursing degree from Boston University and worked at Greenbriar Nursing Home as a geriatric nurse. In addition, she worked at Community Council as an outpatient mental health nurse, both located in Nashua.



Linda loved laughter and possessed a wicked sense of humor: she enjoyed practical jokes, self-deprecating humor, and a good accidental fall. Her passion was her family, especially her five grandchildren. She was also a consummate hostess, single-handedly hosting many family reunions, holidays, friends and foreign guests. Linda was a lifelong learner as well, constantly interested in the many sides of politics, religion and history. She loved a good debate or deep discussion.



Linda was predeceased by her brother Jason Franklin Crook of Nashua. She is survived by her former husband, Robert H. Cook of Nashua; her son Robert J. Cook and his wife, Elona Ziu Cook, and their two children, Adrian and Annamaria Cook of Nashua; her granddaughter Sarah Cook of Berlin, Germany; her son Scott A. Cook of Nashua; her son John A. Cook of Nashua; and her daughter, Jennie L.W. Siegel, her son-in-law, Sam J. Siegel, and their two children, Abrahm and Rory Siegel of Portsmouth.



Services will be held at St. Philip's Greek Orthodox Church Hall, 500 Hollis St., Nashua, on Sunday, April 7, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. A blessing and the eulogies will take place at 3 p.m. All are welcome.



Linda, forever practical and empathetic, would have preferred no flowers; those who wish to do something in her honor are asked to instead do a kind deed for a stranger or donate the cost of flowers to a worthy charity. If you would like to share how you have chosen to honor her, please email



To view Linda's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit



HOLLIS - Linda Weir (Crook) Cook, 78, died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in her home.Born on April 4, 1940, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of John Franklin Crook and Andra Zalanskas Crook. She earned a nursing degree from Boston University and worked at Greenbriar Nursing Home as a geriatric nurse. In addition, she worked at Community Council as an outpatient mental health nurse, both located in Nashua.Linda loved laughter and possessed a wicked sense of humor: she enjoyed practical jokes, self-deprecating humor, and a good accidental fall. Her passion was her family, especially her five grandchildren. She was also a consummate hostess, single-handedly hosting many family reunions, holidays, friends and foreign guests. Linda was a lifelong learner as well, constantly interested in the many sides of politics, religion and history. She loved a good debate or deep discussion.Linda was predeceased by her brother Jason Franklin Crook of Nashua. She is survived by her former husband, Robert H. Cook of Nashua; her son Robert J. Cook and his wife, Elona Ziu Cook, and their two children, Adrian and Annamaria Cook of Nashua; her granddaughter Sarah Cook of Berlin, Germany; her son Scott A. Cook of Nashua; her son John A. Cook of Nashua; and her daughter, Jennie L.W. Siegel, her son-in-law, Sam J. Siegel, and their two children, Abrahm and Rory Siegel of Portsmouth.Services will be held at St. Philip's Greek Orthodox Church Hall, 500 Hollis St., Nashua, on Sunday, April 7, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. A blessing and the eulogies will take place at 3 p.m. All are welcome.Linda, forever practical and empathetic, would have preferred no flowers; those who wish to do something in her honor are asked to instead do a kind deed for a stranger or donate the cost of flowers to a worthy charity. If you would like to share how you have chosen to honor her, please email [email protected] , so that her family may know.To view Linda's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close