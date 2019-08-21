Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





Linnea was born in Waltham, Mass., and was the daughter of Lois (Jennings) and Oscar Falling. She was raised in Manchester, N.H., and attended local schools.



Linnea loved nature and spent much of her time enjoying and photographing the flora and fauna around her home. She experimented with the cross-pollination of some of her plants and flowers. She also bred and raised quail, chickens, ducks, and geese which she showed at the Deerfield Fair.



Linnea also loved to cook and provided many pizza and lasagna dinners for her son's hungry Boy Scout troops. Her blue ribbon-winning oatmeal/molasses bread and her red pepper jelly were perpetual favorites of family and friends.



Linnea was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crosswords and other puzzles. At one time, she competed in ice car racing. But her happiest pastime was fishing in a canoe on Lake Massabesic.



Family members include her son, Matthew, of Greenfield, N.H.; her son, Jeremy, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; her sister, Karin Drewniak and her husband, Dan, of Manchester; her sister, Ann Jennings, of Arlington, Mass.; her niece, Anne Drewniak, and her sons Nicholas and Ethan; her niece, Amanda Weed and her sons Jonas and Milo; and her niece, Bethany Drewniak and her daughter, Elsa.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial dinner is being held at the Back Room.



Donations in Linnea's memory may be made to any local animal shelter.



