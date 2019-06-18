Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Bennington Congregational Church Francestown Road Bennington , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BENNINGTON - Linnea Marie (Farhm) Zachos, 84, of Bennington, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, in Pheasant Wood Nursing Home after a period of declining health.



Born in Peterborough on Nov. 2, 1935, she was the daughter of Otis and Grace (Jacobson) Farhm.



In 1953, she graduated from Peterborough High School.



After high school, Linny worked at Nonie's Bakery, New Hampshire Ball Bearings, and began a 35-year career in banking at First National Bank of Peterborough. Her willingness to help others extended far past her professional career - Linny always asked herself how much she could give to others, not how much she could take.



In 1955, Linny married Samuel Zachos of Bennington where they raised four children. Linny enjoyed spending summers seated in her lounge chair watching her children and grandchildren swim at their Gregg Lake cottage in Antrim. For many years, Linny and Sam traveled to Wheeling, W.V., with friends and later would travel to Nashville, Tenn., each June for country music festivals. Linny's favorite country artist was Freddie Hart; she took pride in having her picture taken with him and other country greats.



Linny always held a camera to capture every moment spent with friends, family and pets. When the camera lens turned toward her at home, she was almost always pictured with a poodle sitting on its "Mama's" lap. After retiring, Linny and Sam spent each March at the Hale Koa Resort on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, which she referenced as "paradise". Sam and Linny always wore bright, matching T-shirts representing the places and performers they had seen.



She was predeceased by her father in 1977, her mother in 2007, her brother, Edwin "Butch" Farhm in 2007, and most recently her beloved daughter, Dee Dee, this past October.



Family members include her husband Sam of 64 years; her son, Stephen Zachos of Hillsborough; two daughters, Sandy Rebstad of Bennington, and Cathy Burke and her husband Tony of Saco, Maine; eight grandchildren, Elisha, Nicholas, Jasmine, Amanda, Kristen, Daniel, Nichole and Travis; 12 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and four nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling Hours are Friday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough.



A funeral service is planned for Saturday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. in Bennington Congregational Church, Francestown Road, Bennington. Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey, N.H. 03452 Attn: Denise Barlow, where Linny has been a member for 39 years.



To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

