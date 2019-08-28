Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Linola Tetreault, 95, a longtime resident of Manchester, died peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing home after a period of declining health and an acute illness.



Born in Manchester on July 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Aurore (Boisvert) Magnuson. Educated in Manchester schools, she graduated from St. Joseph School for Girls.



Linola worked for a brief time at Zayre department store in the cosmetic department on a dare but her main "job" was staying home and taking care of her family. She was skilled at crocheting and made several beautiful afghans and doilies for herself as well as friends. Linola was also an accomplished pianist and organist.



She was a longtime communicant of St. Catherine of Siena parish and was devoted to her faith. She often spoke how her "friends up there" helped her through difficult times and had a special devotion to Our Lady of Fatima. Her favorites were the color purple, geraniums (red ones) in the summer, roses, puzzles, maple walnut ice cream, birdwatching and animals. Her beautiful and unique name "Linola" was the result of a spelling error on her birth certificate that was never corrected. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard C. Tetreault in 1990; her sister, Shirley Barton; her brothers, Milton Magnuson, Wayne Magnuson, Chandler Magnuson; and her beloved Shih-Tzu, Maya.



Family members include her sister, Lorraine Kelliher of Colorado; her daughter, Karen M. Tetreault of Weare; her sons, Mark C. Tetreault of Northwood, and David J. Tetreault of Manchester; her grandchildren, Michael R. Provencher of Weare, Matthew A. Provencher of Shelton, Wash., Joseph L. Provencher of Manchester, and Steven Tetreault of Northwood; her great- grandchildren, Megan Provencher of Manchester, Kyle and Lenny Provencher of Weare, whom she dearly loved; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends from New Hampshire and Colorado.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102.



Condolences may be offered at



