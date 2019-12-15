Linwood ("Lin") Gordon Huntington, Jr., 83, of Newbury, Vt., died Dec. 11, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born June 1, 1936, on the family farm in Henniker, N.H., to the late Linwood G. and Arlene (Gunn) Huntington.
Lin and family made Chestnut Ridge Farm in Amherst, N.H., home from 1954 until 1988. Lin moved the family farm to CR Farm in Newbury, Vt., in 1988 and formed a partnership with his oldest son (Gordon).
Married Florence ("Florrie") Barss Huntington on April 29, 1962, and was married an amazing 57 years. They raised their boys on the Amherst farm where Lin's work ethic, character and integrity were on display every day.
The Huntington Ayrshires had much success on the show circuit at local, state, regional and national levels over the years. CR Farm was recognized as a Vermont Dairy of Distinction. Lin was the ultimate Ayrshire Ambassador, holding a number of offices at local, regional and national levels. Lin was honored with the Ayrshire Breeders' Association Distinguished Service Award in 2006.
Lin also had a true love of sports and spent many nights falling asleep "watching" his beloved Red Sox, Celtics or Bruins fight for a win.
Survived by wife Florrie; their three sons - Gordon (Donna Ransmeier), Dana (Julie) and Neal (Becca); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister Eleanor Whitney. He was predeceased by stepmother, Florence Wilson.
Lin will be missed by many who admired his devotion to his family, selflessness, sense of humor, stories, love of farming and joy he had for his beloved Ayrshires.
SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local Dairy Cattle 4-H club. A celebration of life will be held at CR Farm, Newbury, VT, in late Spring 2020.
For more info, or to sign an online condolence, please visit Ricker Funeral Home at www.rickerfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019