Lionel "Shorty" Cayer passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte, FL from complications from Alzheimer's disease on August 12, 2020. He was born in Manchester, NH on September 25, 1932. He was a marine veteran and worked many years in Manchester as a tool and die salesman.
He leaves behind his wife Judy; daughters, Donna and husband Dr Ed Borges, Cheryl and Michael Hoffman, Brenda Borchers and her significant other Jack LaPuma; son, Rand and wife Dr Patricia Cayer; and nine grandchildren.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.