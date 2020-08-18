1/
Lionel "Shorty" Cayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lionel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lionel "Shorty" Cayer passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte, FL from complications from Alzheimer's disease on August 12, 2020. He was born in Manchester, NH on September 25, 1932. He was a marine veteran and worked many years in Manchester as a tool and die salesman.

He leaves behind his wife Judy; daughters, Donna and husband Dr Ed Borges, Cheryl and Michael Hoffman, Brenda Borchers and her significant other Jack LaPuma; son, Rand and wife Dr Patricia Cayer; and nine grandchildren.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved