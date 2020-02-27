Lionel L. Beaudoin (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Steve, Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are..."
  • "Roger my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on..."
    - Ray Dolbec
  • "My condolence to you and your family. Ron & Claire Boisvert"
    - RON Boisvert
  • "toutes mes sympathies a la famille beaudoin.je suis..."
    - chantal grondin
  • "Our prayers for his wife and family, may he Rest In Peace..."
    - Nick & Norma Menec
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
265 S. Main St
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Lionel L. Beaudoin, 94, of Manchester, died Feb. 24, 2020, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Chartierville, Quebec, Canada, on Dec. 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Delphis and Azilda (Bissonnette) Beaudoin.

He was educated in Canada.

In 1960, Lionel moved to the United States of America.

Before retiring in 2001, he worked 35 years for Sacred Heart Church.

Family members include his beloved wife of 62 years, Francoise D. (Grondin) Beaudoin of Manchester; his three sons, Andre Beaudoin and wife Susan, Roger Beaudoin and wife Pamela, and Steve Beaudoin and wife Ann, all of Goffstown; his seven grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Rene Beaudoin in 2008; and other family members.

.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester. The family would appreciate prayers made in Lionel's memory.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon