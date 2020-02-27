MANCHESTER - Lionel L. Beaudoin, 94, of Manchester, died Feb. 24, 2020, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Chartierville, Quebec, Canada, on Dec. 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Delphis and Azilda (Bissonnette) Beaudoin.
He was educated in Canada.
In 1960, Lionel moved to the United States of America.
Before retiring in 2001, he worked 35 years for Sacred Heart Church.
Family members include his beloved wife of 62 years, Francoise D. (Grondin) Beaudoin of Manchester; his three sons, Andre Beaudoin and wife Susan, Roger Beaudoin and wife Pamela, and Steve Beaudoin and wife Ann, all of Goffstown; his seven grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Rene Beaudoin in 2008; and other family members.
.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester. The family would appreciate prayers made in Lionel's memory.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2020