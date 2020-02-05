BEDFORD - Lionel L. LeBlanc, 94, died Feb. 2, 2020, in The Arbors in Bedford after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manchester on July 11, 1925, he was the devoted son of Raphael and Celine (Therage) LeBlanc. He leaves a sister, Lorraine Boutin of Manchester.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred LeBlanc in 1985; and two brothers.
He retired as a master sergeant after spending 30 years in the U.S. Air Force. Lionel joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in World War ll, (1943 to 1946) earning several medals including the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Lionel was an active member of the Queen City Memorial VFW Post 8214, American Legion Sweeney Post 2, the Elks Club and the DAV. Lionel had a great devotion to Liberty House and donated many items and monies helping homeless veterans in the area, as well as helping out at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
Master Sgt. LeBlanc won accolades for his devotion to U.S. veterans throughout the state and nation. In 2010, he was awarded the Maurice L. McQuillen Award from the New Hampshire Union Leader. In 2008, he received a letter of commendation from Gov. John Lynch for his tireless devotion to American servicemen and servicewomen in New Hampshire. He was given the Key to the City of Manchester on Feb. 19, 2008, from Mayor Frank Guinta. He was on the first Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and donated his time and money to keep the organization afloat. There wasn't anything Lionel wouldn't do for a veteran.
Master Sgt. Lionel L. LeBlanc will be sorely missed by all who knew him, Godspeed.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A graveside committal service and full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in St. Augustin Cemetery after the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion Sweeney Post 2, 251 Maple St. Manchester, N.H. 03103.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2020