Lionel "Ted" Roy, 90, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. He was born in Berlin on April 26, 1930 the son of the late Isaie and Marie-Jeanne Roy. Lionel was the long time owner and operator of the Berlin Dairy, Northland Ice Cream, and Northland Restaurant and Dairy Bar in Berlin.
Members of the family include his four children: Elaine Ruel of Berlin, Pierre Roy of Berlin, Rachelle Lyons of Saco, ME, and Claudette Buckley of Vernon, CT; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1pm at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Pleasant Street, Berlin. Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-thru visitation on Friday from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Masks will be required. Online Guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net