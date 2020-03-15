Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel M. LeSieur. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 11:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lionel M. LeSieur, 69, passed away on March 6, 2020. Born in Manchester, NH on March 17, 1950, he was a son of the late Maurice and Therese (Bilodeau) LeSieur.



Lionel spent most of his life in the Manchester area. He was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School and attended the University of New Hampshire. Lionel's career was spent in grocery management and car sales. Later in life, he lived in the Augusta, ME area where he worked in hardware stores and enjoyed a peaceful rural life setting. He then spent six years in Tucson, AZ where he was a proud member of the management team at Tucson's Gospel Rescue Mission before retiring back in New Hampshire. Lionel enjoyed time spent with family, and some of his fondest memories involve the time he spent involved in Goffstown Little League when his sons were younger. He took pride in being involved with their teams as a coach as well as one year as league president. He also taught his sons to ski and spent many winter weekends skiing the mountains of New England throughout their entire childhood.



Lionel leaves behind his sons, Steven LeSieur and his life partner, Nicole Marie of Los Angeles, CA and Jeffrey LeSieur and his wife Catrien of Goffstown, NH; his sisters, Denise Bernatchez and her husband Hank of Nashua, NH and Claudette Comer of Manchester, NH; as well as his grandson, Evan LeSieur; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Normand LeSieur and Lucille St. Onge.



Services will be held on Thursday, March 19 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Family and friends are invited to gather from 10am-11:30am. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:30am.



