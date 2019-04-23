Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel Tardif. View Sign Service Information The Fortin Group 217 Turner Street Auburn , ME 04210 (207)-783-8545 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Fortin Group 217 Turner Street Auburn , ME 04210 View Map Calling hours 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM The Fortin Group 217 Turner Street Auburn , ME 04210 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Marie's Church Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON, Maine - Dr. Lionel Roland Tardif, 90, husband of the late Claire Y. Tardif, died on the early morning of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after dealing with dementia for several years, surrounded by his loving family.



Born on Feb. 2, 1929, in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late Antoinette and Donat Tardif. As a child he spent several summers in Canada where he would begin to nurture a lifelong strong work ethic and appreciation of education and of the outdoors.



He obtained his pre-medical education at Le Seminaire St. Joseph in Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada, and earned his medical degree at Laval University School of Medicine in Quebec City. He then spent three years specializing in obstetrics and gynecology and an extra six months in oncology at the Wesson Maternity Hospital in Springfield, Mass.



He married Claire on June 4, 1955, and after completion of his Ob/Gyn medical training, they moved to Lewiston in 1964. He worked at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, where he delivered more than 7,000 babies over the course of 35 years, before retiring from medicine in December, 1999.



Lionel was a self-made man with an unassuming, humble and personable nature. After his retirement, he could be found having an early morning social with friends at Dunkin' Donuts or Tim Horton's solving the world's problems. He certainly enjoyed his fair share of Moxie as well as Claire's famous iced coffees.



Dr. Tardif was known for his compassion, gentle bedside manner and a sense of humor. He is legendary in Lewiston and Auburn for his exemplary standard of care. He was a great role model for his family, patients, and friends.



He was passionate about spending quality time with his family. He also had many interests and demonstrated remarkable skills including woodworking and many of his projects were shared with those he loved. Lionel was recently predeceased by his dear loving wife Claire of 63 years on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Family members include his four children, Dr. Robert Tardif and his wife Claire of Lewiston, Sylvia Cormier and her husband Christopher of Yarmouth, Louise Goulet and her husband Marc of Lewiston, and Paul Tardif, Esq. and his wife Martha of Yarmouth Port, Mass.; his sisters Fern Marcotte and Doris Hemond and her husband Gerald, all of Manchester, N.H., and Lucille Gendron and her husband Richard of Kingsport, Tenn.; his brother-in-law the Rev. Robert Marchand of Moody; his grandchildren, Sara and her husband Brian Wilson, Christine and her husband Andrew Savage, Carolyn and her husband Chris Jillette, Ted Gill and his fiancee Carolyn Young, Peter Gill, Samuel and his wife Rachel Goulet, Sophia Goulet, Andrew Tardif, Adrienne Tardif and Amelia Tardif. He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and friends in Maine and New Hampshire as well as, with gratefulness, Paula and John Stass.



He was also predeceased by his firstborn twin boys in 1957.



The Tardif family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Kappelmann, the staff at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, and 3-East D'Youville Pavillion for the wonderful service and care they provided Lionel during his final years.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. in The Fortin Group at 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine.



A Mass of Christian burial for both Lionel Tardif and Claire Tardif will be celebrated Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Marie's Church in Manchester, N.H., followed by interment with committal prayers at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, N.H.



Per the family's request, please do not send flowers, but instead, please consider making a charitable contribution in Lionel's honor to the Maine Chapter, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C Scarborough, Maine 04074.



Condolences and fond memories of Lionel may be shared with his family at



The Fortin GroupPlummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 783-8545, is in charge of arrangements.

LEWISTON, Maine - Dr. Lionel Roland Tardif, 90, husband of the late Claire Y. Tardif, died on the early morning of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after dealing with dementia for several years, surrounded by his loving family.Born on Feb. 2, 1929, in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late Antoinette and Donat Tardif. As a child he spent several summers in Canada where he would begin to nurture a lifelong strong work ethic and appreciation of education and of the outdoors.He obtained his pre-medical education at Le Seminaire St. Joseph in Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada, and earned his medical degree at Laval University School of Medicine in Quebec City. He then spent three years specializing in obstetrics and gynecology and an extra six months in oncology at the Wesson Maternity Hospital in Springfield, Mass.He married Claire on June 4, 1955, and after completion of his Ob/Gyn medical training, they moved to Lewiston in 1964. He worked at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, where he delivered more than 7,000 babies over the course of 35 years, before retiring from medicine in December, 1999.Lionel was a self-made man with an unassuming, humble and personable nature. After his retirement, he could be found having an early morning social with friends at Dunkin' Donuts or Tim Horton's solving the world's problems. He certainly enjoyed his fair share of Moxie as well as Claire's famous iced coffees.Dr. Tardif was known for his compassion, gentle bedside manner and a sense of humor. He is legendary in Lewiston and Auburn for his exemplary standard of care. He was a great role model for his family, patients, and friends.He was passionate about spending quality time with his family. He also had many interests and demonstrated remarkable skills including woodworking and many of his projects were shared with those he loved. Lionel was recently predeceased by his dear loving wife Claire of 63 years on Sunday, April 7, 2019.Family members include his four children, Dr. Robert Tardif and his wife Claire of Lewiston, Sylvia Cormier and her husband Christopher of Yarmouth, Louise Goulet and her husband Marc of Lewiston, and Paul Tardif, Esq. and his wife Martha of Yarmouth Port, Mass.; his sisters Fern Marcotte and Doris Hemond and her husband Gerald, all of Manchester, N.H., and Lucille Gendron and her husband Richard of Kingsport, Tenn.; his brother-in-law the Rev. Robert Marchand of Moody; his grandchildren, Sara and her husband Brian Wilson, Christine and her husband Andrew Savage, Carolyn and her husband Chris Jillette, Ted Gill and his fiancee Carolyn Young, Peter Gill, Samuel and his wife Rachel Goulet, Sophia Goulet, Andrew Tardif, Adrienne Tardif and Amelia Tardif. He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and friends in Maine and New Hampshire as well as, with gratefulness, Paula and John Stass.He was also predeceased by his firstborn twin boys in 1957.The Tardif family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Kappelmann, the staff at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, and 3-East D'Youville Pavillion for the wonderful service and care they provided Lionel during his final years.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. in The Fortin Group at 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine.A Mass of Christian burial for both Lionel Tardif and Claire Tardif will be celebrated Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Marie's Church in Manchester, N.H., followed by interment with committal prayers at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, N.H.Per the family's request, please do not send flowers, but instead, please consider making a charitable contribution in Lionel's honor to the Maine Chapter, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C Scarborough, Maine 04074.Condolences and fond memories of Lionel may be shared with his family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com The Fortin GroupPlummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 783-8545, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Union Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions The Fortin Group Auburn , ME (207) 783-8545 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.