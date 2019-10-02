MANCHESTER - Lisa (Spitoleri) Bitel, 60, died Sept. 26, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by family. Her passing comes after a valiant 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on Oct. 17, 1958, in Lawrence, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lucille (Dauphin) Spitoleri. She was the loving wife of Matt Bitel. They shared their love and lives since 1996 and were married on May 11, 2011, in Manchester.
Lisa was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Middlesex Community College. She worked as a material control specialist at BAE Systems. Lisa was passionate about rescuing and advocating for greyhound dogs. She enjoyed travel including yearly excursions with her husband to Key West where they shared many special moments. Lisa will be deeply missed for her spirit, passion, and devotion to family and friends.
Family members include her devoted husband, Matt; her stepdaughter, Morgan; a nephew, Tony Spitoleri and his wife Wanda; a niece, Michelle Gaudette and her husband Guy; extended family members; and many loyal friends.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Mary (Spitoleri) White; and her brother, Anthony P. Spitoleri.
.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering and brief service is planned for Friday, Oct. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maine Greyhound Placement Services or Community Hospice House in Merrimack. To view an online memorial, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2019