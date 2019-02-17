Lisa J. Evarts, 59, of Londonderry, NH died Thursday February 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born in Cambridge, MA, a daughter of Aurelia (Coelho) Scorgie and the late Thomas Scorgie. Lisa had lived in Londonderry since 1997.
Lisa was an avid reader and accomplished musician, a graduate of Emanuel College, Miss Massachusetts, Regional Access Director for Harron Cable, Creative Director of SMART wheel Inc., and dedicated mother and teacher of her three children. Lisa's life was a testament to the love and peace found in fulfilling God's will. She always saw past the issues people experience to the person beneath, investing in them and helping them reach beyond their skills, talents, and understanding. Advisor, councilor, friend, mother, and wife, Lisa lives on in the hearts and lives of the people she has touched and raised up throughout her journey, celebrating a victorious life in Christ Jesus.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brian Evarts of Londonderry, three children, Tristan, Jaiden, and Bryeton Evarts all of Londonderry, her mother Aurelia Scorgie of North Attleboro MA, and sister, Stephanie Sloman of Pascoag RI.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the First Assembly of God Church, 45 Miles Dr., Auburn, NH. Burial will be in the spring in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry. Donations in her memory may be made online to support the food ministry at URL: BIT.LY/InMemoryOfLisaEvarts. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
