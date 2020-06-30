Lisa Long-Manone, 54, of Hillsborough, NH, died June 29, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on December 8, 1965, she was the daughter of Daniel J. Long, Jr. and Lucille (Simard) Long. Lisa was raised in Manchester but spent her high school years in Portsmouth. She briefly lived in Tennessee, but her final days were spent in New Hampshire amid family and friends.
Lisa will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. Her family was the center of her life. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
Family members include two sons, Sean Long and Joshua Willey; three daughters, Jessica Hawes, Shayna Lamb, and Samantha Willey; four grandchildren; three brothers, Steven P. Long, Michael Long, and Thomas Long; two sisters, Debra Talbot and Kathleen Coventry; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: A calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A committal service will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.