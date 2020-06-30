Lisa Long-Manone
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Long-Manone, 54, of Hillsborough, NH, died June 29, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on December 8, 1965, she was the daughter of Daniel J. Long, Jr. and Lucille (Simard) Long. Lisa was raised in Manchester but spent her high school years in Portsmouth. She briefly lived in Tennessee, but her final days were spent in New Hampshire amid family and friends.

Lisa will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. Her family was the center of her life. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.

Family members include two sons, Sean Long and Joshua Willey; three daughters, Jessica Hawes, Shayna Lamb, and Samantha Willey; four grandchildren; three brothers, Steven P. Long, Michael Long, and Thomas Long; two sisters, Debra Talbot and Kathleen Coventry; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: A calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A committal service will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Committal
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 29, 2020
Lisa was a huge part of my childhood. Aunt Lu watched me as a kid and I spent a lot of time in their home and mostly with Lisa. We had some crazy experiences and she always had me with her even though I was younger. Rest In Peace.
Cindy (Makar) Szumiesz
Family
June 29, 2020
Michael and Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. May your memories provide comfort during this difficult time.
With love and sympathy,
Brian, Nancy and Michael Mitchell
June 29, 2020
With my deepest sympathies to the whole family... A wonderful woman I had the pleasure of meeting through her daughter Shayna... May she Rest In Peace
Linda Smith
Friend
June 29, 2020
Dear Michael and family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for peace for all.
Love, Bob and Cheryl Ingalls
June 29, 2020
Rest in peace Lisa..
Kristen Ansart
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved