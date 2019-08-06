Litsa (Orfanethes) Copadis (1922 - 2019)
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH
03246
(603)-524-4300
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church
811 North Main Street
Laconia, NH
Burial
Following Services
Union Cemetery
Laconia, NH
Obituary
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - Litsa (Orfanethes) Copadis, 96, of Cape Elizabeth, died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Gorham House.

Born on Dec. 16, 1922, in Laconia, N.H., she was the daughter of the late John and Calypso (Arhondy) Orfanethes.

Litsa enjoyed painting, sewing, and lapidary.

Family members include her cousins, Chris Dafnoulelis, Eleni Romneos, George Orfanidis, and Euterpi Kexayia; and two nephews, Craig Johnson and Steve Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Deme Copadis; and her brother, Chris Johnson.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H., using the Carriage House entrance.

An Orthodox funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. from the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 N. Main St., Laconia, N.H. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Laconia, N.H.

In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 N. Main St., Laconia, N.H.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and to view an online memorial, visitwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
