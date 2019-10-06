Lois A. (Kretschmar) Lindh, 83, of Manchester, passed away on October 1, 2019, after a brief illness with her children and grandchildren at her side.
Predeceased by her husband Donald and youngest son Stuart, she leaves behind a brother, Arnold Krestchmar of Rochester and three sons, Russell Lindh of Candia, Curtis Lindh of Weare, and Steven Lindh also of Manchester, as well as her daughter, Deborah Belanger of Boscawen. Lois had eight beloved grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Central High School, she earned her teaching degree at Plymouth State College. She made many lifelong friends and acquaintances during her years as an Avon representative.
SERVICES: Calling hours are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at Goodwin Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2019