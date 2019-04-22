Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Lois Marie Earnshaw, our precious wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Friday evening, April 19, 2019.



Born July 19, 1930, in Hollywood, Calif., she was the daughter of William Walker and Katherine Redding.



Lois grew up in Southern California and graduated from Bell High School in 1948. A convert at age 18 to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she married William A. Earnshaw on Nov. 21, 1951, in the Mesa Arizona Temple.



Her greatest joy was found in her six children, Jan Fellow of Phoenix, Ariz., Craig Earnshaw of Park City, Utah, Mark Earnshaw of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Scott Earnshaw of Bedford, Sue Gillespie of Alpine, Utah, and Beth Harper of Georgetown, Mass. Lois and Bill are immensely proud of their 30 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.



Lois was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ and loved her Savior deeply. Her heart was full of gratitude and charity. Whether in leadership or ministering one-to-one, she profoundly expressed her love of the Savior in every deed.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



In addition, calling hours are Tuesday, April 23, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 Wind Song Ave., Manchester, before the funeral. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lois' life and faith.



The funeral is planned for Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 Wind Song Ave., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bedford Historical Society.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bedford Historical Society.



