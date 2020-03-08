Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street North Woodstock , NH 03262 (603)-745-3925 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street North Woodstock , NH 03262 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church 25 Church St. Lincoln , NH View Map Interment 12:00 PM Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Fay (Trudell) Conway, 91, Lincoln, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Lunenburg, VT on January 8, 1929 to Mark and Beatrice (Annis) Trudell.



Lois grew up in Gilman, VT and graduated from Littleton High School Class with the class of 1946. She married John "Jack" Conway on August 13, 1947 at St. Theresa Catholic Church.



She and Jack moved to Lincoln, NH in 1952 where she worked as a waitress at several area restaurants including Brittany's Cafe. Lois enjoyed playing bingo and gambling at the casinos and the dog track in Belmont. She loved to cook and was well known for her spaghetti sauce and macaroni salad. She was a member and served as chaplain in the American Legion Auxiliary #83, and was a member of and served as chaplain for the Catholic Daughters of America. Lois also enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Red Sox fan.



Lois is predeceased by her parents, husband "Jack" Conway, two brothers, Joe Trudell and Mark Trudell. She is survived by two daughters Brenda Conway of Lincoln, and Bonnie Mason and her husband Arthur of Chocorua, NH, two grand-daughters Shanon Mason and her partner Joel Edge of Tamworth, NH and Nicole Fordham, and her partner Mark Stauber of South Bristol, ME, great-grandchildren Chloe, Mason and Jamison, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the many close friends and family who's love and support Lois relied on throughout the years.



Those who wish may make donations in memory of Lois Conway to LinWood Friends of Rec. PO Box 172, Lincoln, NH 03251. Visiting Hours will be at Fournier Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main St. No. Woodstock, NH on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-7PM. Fr. Elison Kattookkaran will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 25 Church St. Lincoln, NH on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 1PM. Interment will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln on May 30, 2020 at Noon. To share memories and condolences go to

