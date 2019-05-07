Guest Book View Sign Service Information Emmons Funeral Home 115 South Main Street Bristol , NH 03222 (603)-744-3358 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Emmons Funeral Home 115 South Main Street Bristol , NH 03222 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish 2 West Shore Rd Bristol , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRISTOL - Lois Aileen (Greaves) Bannan, 88, formerly of Bristol, Conn., passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019, from complications related to a valiant battle with cancer. Her extended family was by her side along this journey. She is now happily reunited with her late husband.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Aileen M. (Garceau) Greaves. Lois was the wife of the late Michael W. Bannan Jr., formerly of New Britain, Conn., to whom she was married for nearly 60 years.



Raised in Littleton, she graduated from Littleton High School in 1948. In 1952, she earned her bachelor of arts degree with a dual major in French and Spanish from the University of New Hampshire. After college, Lois was granted a Fulbright scholarship to teach and conduct research abroad, but turned it down to enter the workforce joining Connecticut General Health Insurance (now CIGNA) as a translator. It is there where she met her husband, Mike. After raising her family, Lois joined the teaching staff of Bristol Eastern High School in Connecticut, where she taught language arts and computer science as well as teaching general studies to at-risk students.



In 1969, Lois and her family fulfilled a dream in buying a summer cottage on Newfound Lake in Bristol, where they spent their summers for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed the time swimming, boating, and on the beach with her family and friends. After retiring, Lois and Mike permanently relocated to that cottage, which had been converted into a year-round home and a gathering place for the extended family.



Lois served as a volunteer with the Newfound Lake Region Association and New Hampshire Parks and Recreation. She was an original sponsor and an active member of the Friends of Wellington State Park.



Lois was predeceased by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John "Jack" and Sarah "Sally" Bannan and Walter and Elizabeth "Betsy" Malona.



Family members include her brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Judith Greaves of Northampton, Mass.; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Pamela Bannan of Merrimack; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Dave Redman of Bristol; daughter Tricia Bannan of Charlestown, Mass.; former son-in-law, Sal Pinto of Walpole, Mass.; grandchildren, Michael Bannan of Merrimack, Meghan (Bannan) Grant of Dallas, Texas, Jen Dudko of Westerly, R.I., Denise Dudko of Boston, Mass., Amy Pinto of Boston, Mass., Kaitlyn Redman of Milton, Mass., Greg Redman of Concord, Rob and wife Kara Pinto, Somerville, Mass., Will Pinto of Arlington, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.



The Bannan family extends its thanks to the wonderful care and support offered by the physicians, nurses, and staff of Concord Hospital and their Payson Center for Cancer Care, the Concord Hospital Medical Group, Radiation Oncology Associates PA, and NH Oncology Hematology PA.







SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Emmons Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St., Bristol.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 W. Shore Road, Bristol. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Littleton, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA)

