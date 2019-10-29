Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Johnson. View Sign Service Information Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services 515 Caroline St Ogdensburg , NY 13669 (315)-393-1414 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Woodstock Inn Main Street North Woodstock , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our friend, Lois, passed away on October 11 th , doing what she loved.



Lois grew up in Tupper Lake, New York, the daughter of William C.



Johnson and Jane Bobak Johnson. It was here that Lois attended Tupper Lake schools.



After having spent some time in Vermont, Lois moved to North



Woodstock with her sister Martha, and continued her extraordinary life.



Always looking for her next great adventures, Lois held many exciting



jobs: United States Navy, Bouncer at the Woodstock Station, Bar



Tender at the American Legion, Driver for the Shuttle Connection, Sales



with Aubuchon Hardware, TSA Agent for the Department of Homeland



Security, Loon Mountain Resort, most recently obtaining her CDL license



and driving tractor trailer for NG Advantage.



Lois enjoyed her time with the Professional Women's League, Lion's



Club and her membership with the American Legion Post 83. Lois was a



very talented cook, as well as a self-proclaimed animal whisperer. What



will be remembered was her selfless devotion and loving care of her



family and friends. Her friendship will be cherished and missed by many.



Lois was preceded in death by her Father, William C. Johnson; mother,



Jane O. Johnson, her sister, Martha Lee Johnson (March 26, 2019).



Lois is survived by her sister Sandy, her brother-in-law Bill, brother



Lyndon and his fiance Jodi, Brother Peter and his wife Marjory. Niece,



Elena, nieces and nephews; Robert, Erin, William, Benjamin, Kathleen, Lucas, Tyler, Caleb, Samantha, Jeremy.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from



1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at the Woodstock Inn on Main Street in North



Woodstock NH. A light reception will follow. Additional services will be in Tupper Lake, NY, on December 15 th .



Please address any inquiries to

