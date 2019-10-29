Our friend, Lois, passed away on October 11 th , doing what she loved.
Lois grew up in Tupper Lake, New York, the daughter of William C.
Johnson and Jane Bobak Johnson. It was here that Lois attended Tupper Lake schools.
After having spent some time in Vermont, Lois moved to North
Woodstock with her sister Martha, and continued her extraordinary life.
Always looking for her next great adventures, Lois held many exciting
jobs: United States Navy, Bouncer at the Woodstock Station, Bar
Tender at the American Legion, Driver for the Shuttle Connection, Sales
with Aubuchon Hardware, TSA Agent for the Department of Homeland
Security, Loon Mountain Resort, most recently obtaining her CDL license
and driving tractor trailer for NG Advantage.
Lois enjoyed her time with the Professional Women's League, Lion's
Club and her membership with the American Legion Post 83. Lois was a
very talented cook, as well as a self-proclaimed animal whisperer. What
will be remembered was her selfless devotion and loving care of her
family and friends. Her friendship will be cherished and missed by many.
Lois was preceded in death by her Father, William C. Johnson; mother,
Jane O. Johnson, her sister, Martha Lee Johnson (March 26, 2019).
Lois is survived by her sister Sandy, her brother-in-law Bill, brother
Lyndon and his fiance Jodi, Brother Peter and his wife Marjory. Niece,
Elena, nieces and nephews; Robert, Erin, William, Benjamin, Kathleen, Lucas, Tyler, Caleb, Samantha, Jeremy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at the Woodstock Inn on Main Street in North
Woodstock NH. A light reception will follow. Additional services will be in Tupper Lake, NY, on December 15 th .
Please address any inquiries to [email protected]
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 29, 2019