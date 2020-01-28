Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Patricia Bruce (Pat) McAllister. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM The Center at Eastman Grantham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRANTHAM - Lois Patricia (Pat) Bruce McAllister passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 23, 2020.



Daughter to Hazel Louise Witman and Samuel Kenneth Bruce, Pat was born on March 5, 1927 in Melrose, Massachusetts, and later moved to Manchester, New Hampshire. She graduated from Bradford Junior College in 1946 and married Alan McAllister in 1951. They lived in West Hartford, Connecticut, raising their children, Sue and Bruce. Pat was Alan's beloved spouse before his passing in 1967. Pat eventually returned to New Hampshire, settling at Eastman in Grantham where she became a long-time resident.



Pat was predeceased by her siblings, Glena, Kenneth, and Jean. She is survived by her children, Sue and Bruce; their respective spouses, Lori and Julia; her granddaughter, Nell; a step-grandchild and step-great grandchildren. Pat was cherished by family, many nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and scores of friends.



Pat will be remembered for her warmth, graciousness, vibrant style, resilience, and fierce independence. She was very active in the Eastman community and with Alan's Dartmouth Class of '48 alumni club where she founded the Widows' Program. Pat had an extraordinary ability to connect with others and was considered "family" by many around Eastman and Lake Winnipesaukee. Pat loved every moment she spent at The Lake.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Pat's life at 1 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Center at Eastman in Grantham, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kearsarge Area Council on Aging Chapin Senior Center OR Habitat for Humanity.

