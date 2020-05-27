Lola F. (Little) Brown, 99, of Goffstown, NH, died Sunday May 17, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH. She was born in Beverly, KS on September 16, 1920, a daughter of Archibald and Anita (Keller) Little. Lola grew up in Beverly, KS, attending high school at Brooksville High and Ellsworth Nursing School. Lola worked as a registered nurse for 33 years in various places, including having worked for Dr. LaRochelle in Derry, NH for 15 years. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the VFW post 4026 in FL for 29 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for 10 years, a member of the Garden Club for 20 years, a member of the Hoodcroft Country Club and the Melbourne Country Club in FL. Lola was an avid golfer and enjoyed dancing, gardening, jewelry making and entertaining guests as often as she possibly could.
She is survived by two sons, David R. Brown and his wife Judith A. of Gorham, ME, James W. Brown and his wife Kathleen M. of Derry; daughter, Denyse L. Brown of Goffstown; three grandsons, Mark A. Bergeron, Christopher J. Bergeron and James M. Brown; three granddaughters, Carrie A. Brown, Kristin B. Rudy and her wife Sara and Jessica Anne Cawley and her husband Matthew; two great-grandsons, Padden J. Cawley and Isaac N. Cawley; one brother Don Little and several nieces and nephews. Lola is predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Wilmer R. Brown as well as six siblings: Eunice Brady, Lowell Little, Jack Little, Sammy Little, Max Little and Beryl Katzenmeir.
Her Family would like to give a special thank you to all the hard-working staff at The Hillsborough County Nursing home who helped to take care of Lola over the years.
A celebration of Lola's life will be announced at a later time. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Activities Department, 400 Mast Rd., Goffstown, NH 03045. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, http://www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.