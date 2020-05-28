Loretta Bussiere
1929 - 2020
Loretta M. Bussiere, 90, of Hampton and formerly of Jaffrey, the beloved wife of the late Richard R. Bussiere, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Jaffrey on August 16, 1929, a daughter of the late Adolphus Joseph and Mary Louise (Robidoux) Taylor.

She leaves her daughters, Gail Albro and her husband Henry of West Townsend, MA and Debra Noyes and her husband Stacy of Hampton. She also leaves her four grandchildren, Lisa Hardenbrook and husband Adam of Exeter, Kelly Eads and husband Joshua of Castleton, NY, Samuel Albro of West Townsend, MA and Amy Strickland and husband Kyle of Pelham, AL and her five great grandchildren, Lucy and Molly Hardenbrook and Blake, Luke and Kane Eads. Additionally, she is survived by her in-laws, Robert & Stella Bussiere of Jaffrey and Janet & Robert Mason of Clyde, NC and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Melvin Taylor.

Visiting hours will be from 11 to 1 on Saturday, May 30 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time, social distancing must be practiced and masks will be mandatory. Burial will be private. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Loretta's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.

Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
